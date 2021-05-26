St. Vincent to headline the Hollywood Bowl with Spoon and Mereba
As if their 2021 lineup wasn't illustrious enough, the Hollywood Bowl has announced a headline performance with St. Vincent, with supporting acts Spoon and rising singer, songwriter, and producer Marian Mereba aka Mereba. The concert will take place Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Tickets to the show will be available first to renewing subscribers as part of subscription packages at the Hollywood Bowl. Subscribers will be able to purchase tickets (as an add-on) as part of their Create Your Own package. Non-subscriber, tickets to the Hollywood Bowl's 2021 concert season go on sale June 1.