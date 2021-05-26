Cancel
The Ford Reveals 2021 Concerts Lineup: Patti Smith, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Father John Misty and more

grimygoods.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford has revealed its 2021 concert season lineup! Always celebrating Los Angeles music artists, this year’s concert lineup at The Ford will kick off with two weeks of free programs on July 30! The historic amphitheater will make the first six concerts of the season free to the public. The 2021 Ford lineup includes: Patti Smith with Jackson Smith, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Father John Misty, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith with Julianna Barwick, Rodrigo Amarante, Lido Pimienta, Vintage Trouble and many more incredible concerts and programs.

