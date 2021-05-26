The Ford Reveals 2021 Concerts Lineup: Patti Smith, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Father John Misty and more

As mentioned, SummerStage is returning to NYC parks this summer and fall, and they've now announced their lineup of shows. In addition to Central Park and Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park, there will be also be free shows at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, and The Coney Island Amphitheate in Brooklyn. Shows will be held at reduced capacities to abide by social distancing guidelines, at least at first, and you'll need to request free tickets through an online form that will be available three weeks before each date to attend.