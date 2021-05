Moberly police officers engaged in a foot chase of a subject that resisted arrest and had an existing Randolph County warrant for a previous charge late Saturday evening. According to a police report Isreal J. Lockett, 32, Moberly, was walking in the 200 block of S. Morley St. at around 10:45 p.m. May 1 when he was spotted by an officer who knew Lockett had a warrant out for his arrest on original charges of attempting to disarm a police officer and assault on a police officer.