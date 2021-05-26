Fort Worth Woman Killed in 18-Wheeler Crash

(TNS) — Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don't have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is "currently on a new timeline" following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.