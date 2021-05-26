Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Woman Killed in 18-Wheeler Crash

By Jared Blanton
 17 days ago

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck resulted in the death of one woman and injuring three others on Highway 114 near the Texas Motor Speedway. The truck reportedly entered a curve in the roadway and hydroplaned, sliding through the median and into oncoming traffic. The woman who died was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Yolanda Flores, 44, of Fort Worth. Three other individuals were seriously injured.

#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#Passenger Cars#Motor Vehicle Accidents#Fort Worth Woman Killed#Texas Motor Speedway#Agosto Aziz Stogner#Tractor Trailer Trucks#Oncoming Traffic#Crashes#Trucking Accidents#Road Conditions#Medical#Federal Law
