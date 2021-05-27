Cancel
Finksburg, MD

Teen Biblio-Box: Epic Adventure

By keris
Frederick News-Post
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ages 11 - 17. What is a Biblio-Box? A box full of fun for teens! Register to pick up a themed box containing a library book, a DIY craft, and other fun surprises! Box pickup is at the Finksburg Branch from May 27 to June 4. Return your library book and box when you are done reading. This month's theme is Epic Adventure; each box will feature a book filled with adventure, as well as some great related items! Registered attendees will receive a form to help the Finksburg team match you with a book. One registration per household, we can accommodate households with multiple teen readers. Registration required. Visit site for details.

