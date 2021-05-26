A Monster Ma(r)sh

Lamb entered Saturday's game when Billy Hamilton departed early due to an oblique injury. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in a 4-3 loss to Detroit. The lefty-hitting Lamb has been a fixture in left field recently, particularly against right-handers, but took a seat Saturday with Andrew Vaughn activated from the COVID-19 protocols list and a lefty working for Detroit. He replaced Hamilton in the fifth inning and slotted in at right field, while Danny Mendick moved to cover center. Lamb has hit safely in nine of 10 games, going 11-for-28 (.393) with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and eight runs. He's part of a group -- Vaughn, Hamilton and Leury Garcia are the others -- that is covering for the injured Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip).