A Monster Ma(r)sh
Out of a dead season, some new monsters should appear. An unprecedented time for dynasty owners, in which I and others, like Prospect 1’s Chris Welsh, believe speculating on players like never before may serve us well. Last week we checked in on players making jumps in the lower levels. This week I turn to the upper levels, looking for players finding success against the toughest competition they’ve faced yet. After three-plus weeks, the line between a breakout and merely a hot start is blurred, but we’ll try and decipher what we can.www.pitcherlist.com