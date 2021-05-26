Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/26

Victor González still is tied for the league lead in holds with 12 on the season, and while he is coming off a bit of a rough outing last night allowing a rare HR, there could still be a legitimate breakout candidate here despite what his 4.24 xFIP seems to indicate. His current 8.2% K-BB rate is obviously pretty bad, but the lack of strikeouts doesn’t seem to add up with a 28% Whiff rate and 29.7% CSW. The 12.3% walk rate also doesn’t add up considering he’s had low walk rates all throughout his professional baseball career. González is still doing an outstanding job limiting hard contact, with just a 79.4% average exit velocity against and a 20.8% HardHit rate, thanks in large part to the heavy sinker he throws. So even if it does take a while for that K-BB rate to balance out and get closer to last season’s numbers, González should still be one of the safer relievers to roster in SV+HLD leagues, and pitching for the Dodgers will ensure that he gets his fair share of hold opportunities.