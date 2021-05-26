Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/26

By Benjamin Haller
pitcherlist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Héctor Neris
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Keone Kela
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Chasen Shreve
Person
Josh Lindblom
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Edwin Díaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Braves#Mariners#Orioles#Yankees#Cardinals#Padres#Marlins#Bullpen Depth Charts#Major League#Brewers#Rays#Cubs#Phillies#The White Sox#Reds#Twins#Tigers#Royals#Top Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Top 100 Relievers for Save+Hold Leagues: 5/28

Victor González still is tied for the league lead in holds with 12 on the season, and while he is coming off a bit of a rough outing last night allowing a rare HR, there could still be a legitimate breakout candidate here despite what his 4.24 xFIP seems to indicate. His current 8.2% K-BB rate is obviously pretty bad, but the lack of strikeouts doesn’t seem to add up with a 28% Whiff rate and 29.7% CSW. The 12.3% walk rate also doesn’t add up considering he’s had low walk rates all throughout his professional baseball career. González is still doing an outstanding job limiting hard contact, with just a 79.4% average exit velocity against and a 20.8% HardHit rate, thanks in large part to the heavy sinker he throws. So even if it does take a while for that K-BB rate to balance out and get closer to last season’s numbers, González should still be one of the safer relievers to roster in SV+HLD leagues, and pitching for the Dodgers will ensure that he gets his fair share of hold opportunities.
MLBTalking Chop

Bullpen locks it down as Braves beat Nats 5-3

The bullpen of this 2021 Atlanta Braves squad, like many a bullpen before it, has been much-maligned. To be fair, it hasn’t been a particularly good bullpen, and its 18th-ranked fWAR is probably little consolation to the results-oriented who have experienced both a WPA and RA9-WAR ranked in the bottom 10. In any case, though, the bullpen came up big in this game, as the Braves kicked off their homestand with a 5-3 win over the Nationals thanks to its four lockdown, near-perfect innings.
BaseballMelfort Journal

Absolute gamer: Reliever Romano thriving on life in Blue Jays bullpen

While most have yet to see much of George Springer’s game action in 2021, reliever Jordan Romano has a preliminary scouting report on his Blue Jays teammate. “His offence could use a little work, but he’s pretty good defensively, I’ll say that,” Romano said of Springer, who continues his long layoff with a quad injury. “He’s got pretty good vision.”
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sean Manaea shines as A's top Arizona Diamondbacks

Jun. 9—OAKLAND — A's starter Sean Manaea was about to throw his 100th pitch of Wednesday's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he faced Eduardo Escobar with two runners on no outs in the top of the sixth inning. After a mound visit from A's pitching coach Scott Emerson, Manaea...
MLBSacramento Bee

Greinke, Astros to face Rodriguez, Red Sox

Houston Astros (35-26, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (37-25, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -105, Astros -111; over/under...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Framber Valdez calls his recovery a 'bit of a miracle'

Moments after fracturing his left ring finger, Framber Valdez faced a decision. He prides himself on a high pain tolerance — he calls it part of Dominican culture. Valdez threw 19 pitches after sustaining the injury on March 2 in a Grapefruit League game against the Mets. Four got him through the first inning. The next 14 revealed the true nature of this injury.
MLBsemoball.com

Soler, Benintendi hit homers for Minor as Royals snap skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Mike Minor likes pitching in close games, and that's exactly what he faced dueling against Frankie Montas for much of his outing Thursday night until Kansas City's hitters delivered late. Manager Mike Matheny has stressed how the Royals must grind through entire games, not just at-bats,...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Orioles third. Pedro Severino pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Lowe. Pat Valaika reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan Yarbrough. Cedric Mullins lines out to right field to Manuel Margot. Trey Mancini homers to left field. Pat Valaika scores. Anthony Santander lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier.
Moosic, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Pigs' bullpen bolsters team in 5-2 road win

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs got over five scoreless innings from their bullpen to help the team earn a 5-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field. With the victory the Pigs improved to 14-11 this season. Lehigh Valley scored four runs in the...
MLBAnderson Herald Bulletin

Peterson's 3 RBI, Vogelbach homer helps Brewers top Reds

CINCINNATI — A rain delay changed Freddy Peralta’s plan to pitch deeper into Thursday’s game. The Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen seamlessly finished what he started. Peralta was rolling along through four innings and planning to pitch the fifth before the 37-minute delay. He had given up just two hits, one of them a Joey Votto homer in the second inning, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell decided not to get the right-hander up and warm again after the rain.
MLBlindyssports.com

Giolito, White Sox take on scrappy Tigers

The opener of a three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and host Detroit Tigers on Friday features a pitching rematch. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.88 ERA) will oppose rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.33) for the second time in less than a week. Detroit hit three homers...
MLBrotoballer.com

Bullpen Report: Finding Elite Ratio and Strikeout Relievers

Sticky stuff is all the rage in the baseball world right now. Will we see pitchers suddenly losing strikeouts due to a reduce in spin rate? Will ERAs suddenly shoot up leading to more offense? Will that early round ace you drafted suddenly turn into a pumpkin? These are all the questions that fantasy baseball players are having to worry about right now. That is on top of the one constant question we have had all season - who will get the next save opportunity for the Reds?
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 0, Oakland Athletics 4: Manaeagraine

The Arizona Diamondbacks have now lost 19 straight road games. That is the most since the 1985 Pittsburgh Pirates according to the Bally Sports television broadcast. They are finding new ways to lose every single contest and getting more creative in doing so. Matt Peacock made his 5th start of...
MLBViva El Birdos

Is a Cardinals and Shelby Miller reunion in the works? - A Hunt and Peck

Jack Flaherty (10-day IL) Kwang Hyun Kim (10-day IL) Miles Mikolas (60-day IL) Dakota Hudson (60-day IL) it has become pretty clear the Cardinals could use some more pitching, specifically starting pitching. Right now the rotation is literally Martínez, Waino, pray for rain-o (because they are the only guys left). The rotation is stretched thin, to say the least. Since the Cardinals are clearly in need of starters, it might even be harder to trade for one without paying a premium. One thing we know about the Cardinals though is they like to shop for bargains.