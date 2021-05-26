Every Dip Is An Opportunity

The stock market is closed in the United States today, but stocks will still be trading on exchanges elsewhere all of the world and many of them will likely be going up. While most Americans continue to be either be entranced by the popular 100 stocks on Robinhood, many of which are trading below their 200-day moving averages to give them broken charts, or desperately praying for a new Elon Musk tweet to drive crypto collectible coins higher, big money investors are doing well in markets all over the world and in commodities.