The Global Specialty Food Ingredients market is estimated at $67.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $100.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2022. Food issues are globally discussed as an unbroken argument by food scientists. Diet & flavour convergence, increasing per capita revenue in emerging economies and increasing demand for specialty food ingredients in application sectors are the major factors fueling the market. Factors such as food security concerns, regulations, raw material accessibility, expenditure and scientific barriers are hindering the market growth. Changing lifestyles along with growing awareness for low fat food are motivating the market for new manufactured goods. The trend lies in the product enlargement.