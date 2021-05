The pandemic has meant an expansion of home delivery services, and now local startup CourMed is offering vaccine delivery for those who would like to be jabbed at home. CourMed launched as a pharmaceutical delivery company, partnering with independent pharmacies to bring prescription medications, premium vitamins, and supplements, as well as eyewear and some natural medicines into DFW’s homes. The pandemic helped grow the company as the desire for home delivery became an issue of safety and convenience. The organization has now partnered with pharmaceutical giant McKesson and received investments from Google and Microsoft, accelerating their growth in the market. The company grew its revenue by 300 percent between 2019 and 2020, even before the pandemic accelerated growth further.