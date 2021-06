—— Sandy Alcantara was looking to continue his nice run to start the season, but boy did things go south in a hurry. After the Dodgers couldn’t capitalize on a quality chance in the 1st, they exploded for an eight-run 2nd frame. A Chris Taylor walk was followed by a Gavin Lux double, and AJ Pollock singled to plate the game’s first run. Austin Barnes then doubled off the top of the wall to plate another, Clayton Kershaw singled against a drawn-in infield for a run, and Mookie Betts yanked one down the line for a run-scoring double of his own. After Corey Seager singled a runner home, an out was finally recorded after seven hitters. But that relief didn’t last long as Max Muncy stepped up to the plate and hit a towering three-run homer to make it 8-0 and knock Alcantara out.