Harrison Bader is Being More Aggressive in the Right Places

Note: This post was written before Bader was placed on the injured list with a fractured rib. When you think of the type of player that Harrison Bader is, you likely think about his outstanding defense and great speed before you think of his bat. And that’s for good reason, as his defense and speed have outpaced his bat thus far in his Major League career—he’s been one of the game’s best defenders and fastest runners since making his debut back in 2017. Those skills have been enough to keep him relevant and in the lineup most of the time for the Cardinals, but there has always been a question about what Bader may look like with a better bat.