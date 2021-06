The Cardinals began a series on Friday night with a Padres team that has been hit heavily by the coronavirus, starting Johan Oviedo against Joe Musgrove for San Diego. Both pitchers got into trouble a few times by walking batters, but Musgrove was able to work out of the jams while Oviedo was pulled after walking five and hitting a batter in two-plus innings. Unfortunately, the Cardinals bullpen didn’t fare much better, as Cards pitchers combined for twelve walks and three hit batters (Something to note though is that the HBP in the seventh was an egregiously bad call by the umpiring crew and should have been a foul ball). The Cardinals’ offense also left nineteen runners on base, making it a pretty tough game all-around for the Redbirds, despite home runs from Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado.