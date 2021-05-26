Weldon: Proposed budget appropriates $414,833 General Fund

The AMVETS Remembrance on the River event set to run through Monday, was approved by the Town of Weldon Board of Commissioners. During the May 10 and April 26 meetings, the board confirmed not to approve the request from the AMVETS to utilize River Falls Park for its event. The reason for the board’s decision was a “predictable” inability for the event organizers to comply with existing executive order restrictions and DHHS guidelines in place at the time regarding mass gatherings.