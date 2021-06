To start the week, the 2021 New York Mets had a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. In the first game, Marcus Stroman took on John Means, who was making his first start since his no-hitter. It was a pitcher’s duel for the first six innings, as neither pitcher gave up a run. In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Means was pinch-hit for and Mets manager Luis Rojas went to Aaron Loup in the bullpen.