Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Desperate Housewives

By Jim Chatterton
pitcherlist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I were watching a Netflix show the other day called Get Organized with Home Edit. We’ve been watching to get some good pointers as we’re moving to a new place soon, and what better time to get organized. In each episode, this team of two organization experts helps a family to tidy up a space in their house and also helps a celebrity do the same. In one episode, Eva Longoria was getting a space ready for her son’s new room, and the closet was a mess. After the team was done, her son had an awesome, organized closet with racks of hanging clothes and everything stacked and binned to perfection.

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Jonathan Villar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desperate Housewives#Show Time#Family Time#Night Time#Statcast#Xstats#Sb#Mets#Chc#Wsh#Rbi#Twins#Cws#Clothes#Awesome#Perfection#Ground Balls#Yahoo Leagues#Homers#Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees bash Twins

Giancarlo Stanton belted two home runs and a double and drove in five runs as the New York Yankees cruised to a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (7-3), pitching for the first time since being linked publicly by Twins third...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel pitches White Sox past Blue Jays

Yasmani Grandal and Adam Engel each homered, Dallas Keuchel struck out a season-high eight batters and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 5-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Jose Abreu added two doubles and two RBIs for the White Sox, who won the...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 12, Astros 8: An absolutely wild win

What an absurd game. The Red Sox came into Thursday’s game looking to avoid a sweep, and did it in wild fashion. This game included, but was not limited to, multiple game-changing home runs, an infield fly rule in mid-center field, a double play where no one knew what was going on, a Christian Arroyo bat flip, and so much more. I really don’t know what to say. It was one of the craziest games I’ve ever seen.
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 63: Astros at Twins

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -140 HOU / MIN +130. Weather: 87° at first pitch, possibly last bits of some rain. Opponent’s extraneous “the” SB site: The Crawfish Boxes. TV: BS North. Radio: Intermittent crackling due to distant lightning and/or nuke detonations. The most important thing you need to know...
MLBBoston Herald

Nathan Eovaldi struggles as Red Sox lose another series to Astros

It hasn’t been an easy task for any opposing team this season, but the Astros have found a way. They’ve found the Red Sox’ number. In six meetings with the Astros since last week, first in Houston and now in Boston, the Red Sox have struggled to put it all together against the team that sits just below them in the wild-card standings. On Wednesday night, the theme continued. The Red Sox collected just four hits, while the Astros ran all over them with 17, in an 8-3 loss at Fenway Park.
MLBblackchronicle.com

Fantasy Baseball Today: Miguel Andujar and Tyler O’Neill bringing the power, Tony Gonsolin’s rough debut

Raise your hand if you started Tony Gonsolin for his season debut against the Pirates. Hopefully none of you raised your hand! It was a rough start for Gonsolin, where he walked five and could not escape the second inning — against the Pirates of all teams. Despite this, you should continue to hold Gonsolin, who has top-40 SP upside. In fact, go send a lowball offer right now.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

A's get walk-off win despite 2 HRs from Royals' Salvador Perez

Elvis Andrus followed a one-out double by Matt Chapman and an intentional walk with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, allowing the Oakland Athletics to beat the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 despite blowing a late three-run lead. Salvador Perez hit two home runs...
MLBViva El Birdos

Is a Cardinals and Shelby Miller reunion in the works? - A Hunt and Peck

Jack Flaherty (10-day IL) Kwang Hyun Kim (10-day IL) Miles Mikolas (60-day IL) Dakota Hudson (60-day IL) it has become pretty clear the Cardinals could use some more pitching, specifically starting pitching. Right now the rotation is literally Martínez, Waino, pray for rain-o (because they are the only guys left). The rotation is stretched thin, to say the least. Since the Cardinals are clearly in need of starters, it might even be harder to trade for one without paying a premium. One thing we know about the Cardinals though is they like to shop for bargains.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

An Astros All-Star Infield

Someone who gets paid more than me should research whether a team has ever gotten all four of its infielders on the All-Star team. I’ve never heard of it, but there’s a chance it could happen to the Astros this year. Of course, all four have been implicated in the...
MLBknbr.com

Mike Yastrzemski returns, and rehabbing reliever may not be far behind

The Giants boosted their outfield on Saturday and could add some bullpen help this week. Mike Yastrzemski was reinstated from the injured list and represented the 27th man in the doubleheader in Washington, while righty John Brebbia is expected to pitch in back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday, which would clear a final hurdle.
MLBESPN

Josh Donaldson: Gerrit Cole not the only pitcher with a dropping spin rate

Josh Donaldson spoke with reporters for about 30 minutes on the field before Wednesday's game between the Twins and Yankees at Target Field, and the Minnesota third baseman said he wasn't calling out New York ace Gerrit Cole last week when he referenced Cole's diminished spin rate in his previous start.