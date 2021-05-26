Desperate Housewives

My wife and I were watching a Netflix show the other day called Get Organized with Home Edit. We’ve been watching to get some good pointers as we’re moving to a new place soon, and what better time to get organized. In each episode, this team of two organization experts helps a family to tidy up a space in their house and also helps a celebrity do the same. In one episode, Eva Longoria was getting a space ready for her son’s new room, and the closet was a mess. After the team was done, her son had an awesome, organized closet with racks of hanging clothes and everything stacked and binned to perfection.