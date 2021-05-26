Honor Roll: Chaloner Middle School

The following is the third nine weeks honor roll for Chaloner Middle School:. Shakira Alston, Madison Arthur, Josiah Ausby, Kenneth Bishop, Joshua Blount, James Bolton, Christian Burnett, Victoria Clary, Briar Copeland, Riley Douglas, Ashton Freeman, Chase Glover, Linley Godsey, Makenzie Hamilton, Charles Harris, Analeigha Hudson, Joe Huss, Westin Jenkins, Hunter Johnson, Dylan Jones, Jade Lassiter, Sheyle Lazcano Lopez, Ava Lewis, Conner Melson, Nathan Moseley, Carlos Nery, Melissa Nigah, Nicholas Rawlings, Anthony Roberts, Isabella Roberts, Karleigh Scott, Ryan Scott, Ka’Chey Smith, Kyrstin Stearnes and Austin Tolbert.