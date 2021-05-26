3 individuals receive 'Governor's Award for Volunteer Service' in Halifax
HALIFAX — Three Halifax County residents were honored with the "Governor's Award for Volunteer Service" on Tuesday for their service to the community. Jodie Dowhan, William "Bill" Mueller and Lou Smith received the certificates signed by Gov. Roy Cooper and dated April 1, 2021, during the presentation of the awards by Commissioner Vernon J. Bryant, chairman of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners, inside the board room of the historic courthouse.