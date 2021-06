In Theodore R. Johnson’s new book, he reckons with the legacy and persistence of racism in the United States while narrating the multigenerational story of his family against the backdrop of American history. When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America goes on to chronicle the sweeping achievements of Black Solidarity, both for Black Americans and for the country as a whole — and describes how it can serve as a template for a broader national solidarity that can help substantively address the effects of racism in the United States.