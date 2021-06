At approximately 11:24 p.m. Thursday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the area of the 300 block of Monroe Street in regard to a subject who had been shot. Upon arriving on scene, officers and EMS discovered a male inside a home deceased, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. The victim appeared to have been shot in the upper body and did not survive. The victim was identified as Frederick Lee, 30, from the Roanoke Rapids area.