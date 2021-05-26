Bits & Bites: BBQ at DCBC Eats, A New (Shiny) Moon and more

Door County has enjoyed performances by some phenomenal acts over the years, including the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bobby McFerrin, Loretta Lynn, Ben Folds and many more memorable and well-known artists. The ability to book artists of such caliber and fame in a relatively small area – on a peninsula, no less – comes from a little-known tour hack that most concertgoers have never heard of: an “anchor date.” But more about that in a minute.