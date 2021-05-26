Bits & Bites: BBQ at DCBC Eats, A New (Shiny) Moon and more
DCBC Eats – Door County Brewing Co.’s new casual-food venture, which is attached to its outdoor beer garden in Baileys Harbor – is now open. The former Bearded Heart building was used as a guest house during the winter, but now it’s a spot for serving casual food all summer long. Think of this building as sort of a permanent food truck that supports the beer garden and taproom, 8099 Hwy 57, with window service. DCBC Eats is open daily, 11 am – 8 pm.doorcountypulse.com