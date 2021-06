The brazen arrest of a journalist, intercepted on a flight between Greece and Lithuania, is an extreme act of lawlessness even by the lawless standards of Belarus. This dangerous crime did not, however, come in a void.The detention – condemned as a hijacking by European leaders – by Alexander Lukashenko’s government is both shocking and, at the same time, unsurprising.President Lukashenko has taken an axe to basic human rights in Belarus for many years, and especially in the past nine months. All evidence indicates that the opposition clearly defeated Lukashenko in elections last August. The European Union, the UK and...