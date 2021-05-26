ECtHR: UK’s historical mass interception program violates rights to privacy and free expression
Privacy International analyses the court's judgement and takes a look at what comes next. This statement was originally published on privacyinternational.org on 26 May 2021. The 25 May 2021, Grand Chamber judgment against the UK broke new ground in the regulation of bulk interception capabilities requiring enhanced safeguards to protect the rights to privacy and freedom of expression against abuse. It is a complex judgment with lights and shades, and the fight against mass surveillance is not over. Find here our initial take on the judgment and what comes next.ifex.org