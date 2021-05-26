ECtHR: UK’s historical mass interception program violates rights to privacy and free expression

Where were you on May 25, 2018? That was the day the EU's General Data Protection Regulation went into full effect. Three years later, the global privacy discussion and surrounding expectations have evolved, thanks in no small part to GDPR. The regulation has made it clear that Europeans have a right to have their data protected and only used in a manner for which they approve. Individuals must also be given on-demand access to data that organizations store on them, and many businesses must now employ a data protection officer.