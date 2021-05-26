Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

EFF sues police standards agency to obtain use of force training materials

By Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)
ifex.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice group abusing copyright law to withhold documents, violate Public Records Act. This statement was originally published on eff.org on 21 May 2021. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) sued the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to obtain materials showing how police are trained in the use of force, after the organization cited third-party copyright interests to illegally withhold them from the public.

ifex.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eff#The Use Of Force#Federal Agencies#State Agencies#Federal Court#Federal Police#Eff#Californians#Pra#Cpoa#Force Training Materials#Force Training Providers#Training Manuals#Police Group#Federal Copyright Law#Public Records Act#Information Subject#Police Training Courses#Certification Dates#Digital Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Los Angeles, CAdailyjournal.com

Hogan Lovells helps make police use of force nationwide map

Hogan Lovells US LLP partnered with the Institute for American Police Reform in a pro bono project to develop an interactive map charting the laws governing police use of deadly force nationwide. The institute's stated goal is to attain standardized policing laws, practices and policies across the nation. The map...
Malden, MABoston Globe

Malden creates residents’ survey on policy of police using force

Malden is seeking community input into possible changes to the Police Department’s policy on using force. An advisory committee that explored changes to the policy has drafted its recommendations and is now undertaking a survey to gather public feedback on those proposals. The multi-language survey can be found at cityofmalden.org/agopsurvey.
Law EnforcementNY Daily News

The wrong law: AG Tish James’ proposed overhaul of police force standards miss the mark

Protests against police misconduct in the wake of George Floyd’s murder rightly focused attention on how police officers who abuse their power often escape accountability, either by the departments that employ them or the criminal justice system writ large. It’s a serious problem the Daily News has exposed repeatedly. New Yorkers are rightly incensed by an NYPD internal disciplinary system where officers found guilty of excessive force — such as unprovoked stomping on two teenage boys, or tasing a pregnant 17-year-old girl for resisting arrest — are given trifling punishments. And they are right to demand reforms to the twisted doctrine of “qualified immunity.”
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Law firm sues Alm to force release of bodycam video from 2 police shootings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public interest law firm is suing Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm to force the release of police body camera video from two recent police shootings. The complaint in circuit court from the Civil Beat Law Center said Alm is violating state public records laws by planning to withhold the release of the video until he completes his investigations.
Law Enforcementconwaydailysun.com

Karen Umberger: Police standards

We have an interesting organization in New Hampshire called Police Standards and Training. It doesn’t get a lot of attention in the newspapers or from people in the state. I believe that is a very good thing. It means they are doing their job. They have been training all police...
Congress & Courtssecurityboulevard.com

DOJ Recovers $2.3M in Bitcoin Ransom Paid by Colonial Pipeline

Investigators recovered $2.3 million in bitcoin paid by the Colonial Pipeline Company to DarkSide following a ransomware attack in early May. On June 7, the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that law enforcement agencies had been tracking transfers of bitcoin when they spotted the movement of 63.7 bitcoins associated with the Colonial Pipeline Company’s ransom payment.
Detroit, MIwkar.org

Hearings Continue On Use-Of-Force Policing Bills

A bipartisan effort to create standards for law enforcement training and conduct – particularly on the use of force – continues Tuesday with the goal of having legislation sent to the Michigan Senate next week. The bills under discussion include stricter limits on the use of “no-knock” search warrants, creating...
Law EnforcementTrumann Democrat

New approaches to police use of force

Our nation asks a lot of its police officers — as it should. We ask them to be quick, responsive and fair. We ask them to run toward dangerous situations while the rest of us run away. And we ask them to judge how much force a situation requires and when to apply it, sometimes choosing from very limited options.
LawCape Gazette

Bills introduced to open police records, clarify use of force

Three bills introduced May 25 are intended to open police misconduct records and clarify use of force by police. “These bills are a cumulation of a call that was made a year ago,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings, referring to the justice for all agenda laid out by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus in 2020. “My wish is that we get all of these bills passed this session.”
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

Westford Police Provide Policies on Use of Force

Editor’s note: The following was posted on the Westford Police Department’s website. The Westford Police Department has received several inquiries from residents about our Use of Force Policies and Reporting Requirements. In the interest of transparency and open dialogue, we have provided a link(s) to our current policies including the Westford Police Department Mission Statement, Use of Force, Use of Force Reporting and Prevention of Racial and Gender Profiling.
Miami, FLmiamitodaynews.com

Art Acevedo: City police chief seeks assessments, training in use of force

As chief of the Miami Police Department, Art Acevedo is responsible for the organization’s operations, discipline, training, order and, in his words, “ensuring it’s a department that’s forward-leaning, forward-thinking and always looking to broadly measure its performance so no stone is unturned in finding things to improve.”. He brings more...
Sacramento, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Sacramento City Council adopts new police use-of-force policy. What's different this time?

Jun. 2—The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday adopted a new use of deadly force policy for police, replacing the one it adopted less than a month ago. The language, proposed by the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission, is modeled after San Francisco's policy. It reads: "A peace officer is justified in using deadly force upon another person only as a last resort when reasonable alternatives have been exhausted or are not feasible and the officer reasonably believes, based on the totality of the circumstances, that such force is necessary."
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

RPD, other agencies train for digital information gathering

In today’s digital world in which cell phones, computers and other electronic devices are constantly at the fingertips of so many people, the Roswell Police Department is drawing on federal training resources to advance the skills of its personnel in identifying, collecting, acquiring and preserving digital information as part of investigations.
Albany, NYNiagara Gazette

Police agencies struggle with shortage of recruits

ALBANY — Many New York police agencies are facing recruitment challenges, with law enforcement executives linking the phenomenon to the "defund the police" movement and a push by some elected officials to make it easier to prosecute officers for alleged use of excessive force. "Why on earth would anyone want...
AnimalsCNN

Fierce K-9 bites are another use of excessive force by police

DeWitt Lacy, an attorney at the John Burris Law Firm, has been practicing civil rights law for more than a decade. The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — The controversy over police use of excessive force has been front and center in this...