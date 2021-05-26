EFF sues police standards agency to obtain use of force training materials
Police group abusing copyright law to withhold documents, violate Public Records Act. This statement was originally published on eff.org on 21 May 2021. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) sued the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to obtain materials showing how police are trained in the use of force, after the organization cited third-party copyright interests to illegally withhold them from the public.