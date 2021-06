The Washington County girls’ golf team, made up of athletes from Akron and Otis, had another good showing last week. They got some green time in last Friday, May 21 at the Wray Invitational at the Wray Country Club, where the ladies brought home another team title after shooting a 325. Yuma came in second with a 341; Holyoke, third, 351; Wray, fourth, 352; Brush, fifth, 364; and Kit Carson, sixth, 369.