Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Limon, CO

WashCo 1A schools compete at Limon

By Alicia Barry
akronnewsreporter.com
 16 days ago

Arickaree-Woodlin, Lone Star and Otis were the Washington County track teams in action this week, all heading to the Warren Mitchell Invitational in Limon on Saturday, May 22. Team Scores: 1) Lamar High School, 75; 2) Limon High School, 59.50; 3) Platte Canyon High School, 55.50; 4) Eads High School, 42; 5) Lone Star High School, 40; 5) Byers High School, 40; 7) Peyton High School, 39; 8) Burlington High School, 38; 9) Evangelical Christian Academy, 37; 10) Strasburg High School, 36; 11) Hi-Plains High School, 33.50; 12) Idalia High School, 31; 12) Kiowa High School, 31; 14) Ellicott High School, 29; 15) Simla High School, 27; 16) Crowley County High School, 26; 17) Elbert High School, 22; 18) Calhan High School, 19.50; 19) St. Mary`s High School, 19; 19) Flagler High School, 19; 21) Colorado Springs Christian, 16; 22) McClave High School, 14; 23) Fowler High School, 13; 24) Stratton/Liberty High School, 7; 25) Deer Trail High School, 6; 26) Rocky Ford High School, 2; 27) Palmer High School, 1.

www.akronnewsreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Limon, CO
County
Washington County, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Otis, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamar High School#Limon High School#Platte Canyon High School#Eads High School#Lone Star High School#Byers High School#Peyton High School#Burlington High School#Strasburg High School#Idalia High School#Kiowa High School#Ellicott High School#Simla High School#Elbert High School#Calhan High School#Flagler High School#Mcclave High School#Fowler High School#Deer Trail High School#Rocky Ford High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

The new bombshell report about Trump's DOJ is all part of a familiar pattern

WASHINGTON — On Thursday night, the New York Times published the kind of jaw-dropping story that use to come out weekly — and sometimes even daily — during the Trump Era. The former president’s Justice Department, the Times reports, subpoenaed the phone records of at least two Democratic congressmen, including...