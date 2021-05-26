WashCo 1A schools compete at Limon
Arickaree-Woodlin, Lone Star and Otis were the Washington County track teams in action this week, all heading to the Warren Mitchell Invitational in Limon on Saturday, May 22. Team Scores: 1) Lamar High School, 75; 2) Limon High School, 59.50; 3) Platte Canyon High School, 55.50; 4) Eads High School, 42; 5) Lone Star High School, 40; 5) Byers High School, 40; 7) Peyton High School, 39; 8) Burlington High School, 38; 9) Evangelical Christian Academy, 37; 10) Strasburg High School, 36; 11) Hi-Plains High School, 33.50; 12) Idalia High School, 31; 12) Kiowa High School, 31; 14) Ellicott High School, 29; 15) Simla High School, 27; 16) Crowley County High School, 26; 17) Elbert High School, 22; 18) Calhan High School, 19.50; 19) St. Mary`s High School, 19; 19) Flagler High School, 19; 21) Colorado Springs Christian, 16; 22) McClave High School, 14; 23) Fowler High School, 13; 24) Stratton/Liberty High School, 7; 25) Deer Trail High School, 6; 26) Rocky Ford High School, 2; 27) Palmer High School, 1.www.akronnewsreporter.com