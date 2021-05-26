Rams stay even

The Akron baseball teams split a pair of games last week, picking up a quality home win against 1A ninth ranked Haxtun on Tuesday, before falling to Burlington Thursday. It was 10 days in between games, as the Rams’ last game was a May 8 doubleheader at Holyoke before taking the field May 18 opposite Haxtun. Akron went up 2-0 in the opening inning, but the Bulldogs drove in two runs in the second to make it a 3-2 game. The Rams went up by two after one more run in the bottom of the third. A scoreless fourth left the game at 5-2 heading into the fifth inning, where Akron outscored their guests 3-1. Another scoreless inning in the sixth gave Akron a 7-3 advantage with one inning to go. Haxtun managed one run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. Akron walked away with the 7-4 win.