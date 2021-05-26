Seniors say farewell to AHS

Akron High School held graduation on Saturday, May 22, with 19 seniors. The slide show was presented first; followed by “Pomp and Circumstances.” AnnaLise Glosson welcomed everyone, after which Caitlyn Herder led the salute to the flag. Mariah DeMers gave the invocation. The valedictorians were Sara Wylie, Nadalyn Poss, AnnaLise Glosson, Grayson Pachner, Kacyn Kessinger and Mariah DeMers; and Caitlyn Herder was salutatorian. Sara Wylie, Nadalyn Poss and Kacyn Kessinger followed with addresses. After their addresses, Counselor Britney Weers acknowledged the seniors. The parents were recognized, after which diplomas were handed out. Grayson Pachner gave the closing, followed by the recessional. Congratulations to the Akron class of 2021.