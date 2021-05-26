Cancel
Religion

Bill’s Blessing

By Bill Dorrenbacher
akronnewsreporter.com
 28 days ago

When we look around our beautiful nation and see what is going on, it’s easy to get down in the dumps, but here is a pick-me up. Psalm 34 the message translation: I bless God every chance I get; my lungs expand with his praise. 2 I live and breathe God; if things aren’t going well, hear this and be happy. 3 Join me in spreading the news; together let’s get the word out. 4 God met me more than halfway, he freed me from my anxious fears. 5 Look at him; give him your warmest smile. Never hide your feelings from him. 6 When I was desperate, I called out, and God got me out of a tight spot. 7 God’s angel sets up a circle of protection around us while we pray.

