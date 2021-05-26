Bill’s Blessing
When we look around our beautiful nation and see what is going on, it’s easy to get down in the dumps, but here is a pick-me up. Psalm 34 the message translation: I bless God every chance I get; my lungs expand with his praise. 2 I live and breathe God; if things aren’t going well, hear this and be happy. 3 Join me in spreading the news; together let’s get the word out. 4 God met me more than halfway, he freed me from my anxious fears. 5 Look at him; give him your warmest smile. Never hide your feelings from him. 6 When I was desperate, I called out, and God got me out of a tight spot. 7 God’s angel sets up a circle of protection around us while we pray.www.akronnewsreporter.com