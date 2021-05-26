Cancel
Otis, CO

Bulldogs fall to #8 Caliche

By Alicia Barry
 16 days ago

The Otis baseball team was on the wrong side of a 20-5 outcome last Thursday, May 20 against the Caliche Buffs. Coming off tough losses to #10 Stratton/Liberty and #5 Merino, the Bulldogs had no easy task when the #8 Buffaloes stepped onto the Otis diamond. Caliche got the bats going early, taking a 4-1 advantage after the first inning. The Buffs used a big second inning to take a quick 11-1 upperhand when the second inning was said and done. Both clubs managed one run in the third to make it a 12-2 game in Caliche’s favor.

