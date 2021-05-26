newsbreak-logo
Aiken County, SC

High temps expected for Memorial Day weekend in Aiken

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1PEQ_0aCV0nrY00

Summer weather has arrived just in time to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures reaching up into the 90s.

The high temperature Friday will be near 96 degrees with sunny and clear skies. A 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms is forecasted after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

Saturday is also anticipated to be a hot and sunny day, according to the NWS. The high will be 90 degrees with a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday causing temperatures to dip into the high 70s or low 80s. Sunny skies are still expected throughout the day, according to the NWS.

Memorial Day is forecasted to have a high of 83 degrees in Aiken County with mostly sunny skies. The low will be 57 degrees.

Aiken resident Matthew Dupee plans to spend his holiday weekend volunteering at the Memorial Day parade on Saturday and with a family barbecue.

The Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Aiken.

“I’m just looking forward to it (the Memorial Day Parade) and (celebrating) in Aiken,” Dupee said. “We usually are away, so this is a nice opportunity to be here and celebrate the holiday and see the parade.”

Aiken County residents should stay hydrated throughout the weekend ahead of a hot weekend in addition to using sun protection.

For a more detailed weather forecast, visit weather.gov.

