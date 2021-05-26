Yard Sale and Cruise Night deadlines this week
We’ll give you one extra day to get your ducks in row and join in on the Akron Town Wide Yard Sale and Cruise Night fun. For just $10, get your name and yard sale information on the map for the Saturday, June 5 event. Please send name, address, start/end times and a description of items you’ll have for sale to abarry@akronnewsreporter.com, or call 970-630-4426, by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27. A complete list of all yard sales will be published, for your convenience, inside our June 2 edition.www.akronnewsreporter.com