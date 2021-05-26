Sold to Fox knew the first man in the world to receive an approved covert 19 vaccine. Has died. William Shakespeare's family says the 81 year old has died of a stroke. He made history in December as the first man and only second person in the world to receive a fully tested Corona virus vaccine. He got the fires a shot days after Britain approved it. His wife said he was so grateful to be vaccinated on love to encouraging others to get protected. His sharing A name with the playwright prompted.