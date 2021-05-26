Cancel
First Man in Britain to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies at 81

 15 days ago

Sold to Fox knew the first man in the world to receive an approved covert 19 vaccine. Has died. William Shakespeare's family says the 81 year old has died of a stroke. He made history in December as the first man and only second person in the world to receive a fully tested Corona virus vaccine. He got the fires a shot days after Britain approved it. His wife said he was so grateful to be vaccinated on love to encouraging others to get protected. His sharing A name with the playwright prompted.

