CMS Encourages Companies to Promote Quality, Affordable Health Coverage for Gig Workers

The American Board of Family Medicine recently released the results of its 2020 National Family Medicine Graduate Survey. This is an annual survey of family physicians three years out of residency. The 2020 data included responses to a new question: “Do you currently work in a practice or for an organization where you completed a clerkship or another part of your training during medical school?” Nearly 1 in 5, 19%, responded yes. This data suggests that the undergraduate medical experience influences the selection of future practice settings of family physicians.