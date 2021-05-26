CMS Encourages Companies to Promote Quality, Affordable Health Coverage for Gig Workers
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is encouraging online platform companies to share information with gig workers on their ability to enroll in affordable, quality, health coverage during the 2021 Marketplace Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Digital platforms – including Delivery Drivers, Inc., DoorDash, Lyft, Postmates, StyleSeat, Uber, and Wonolo – are participating in "Gig Workers' Week of Action" to promote Marketplace healthcare plans to their workforces.