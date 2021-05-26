Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

CMS Encourages Companies to Promote Quality, Affordable Health Coverage for Gig Workers

cms.gov
 18 days ago

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is encouraging online platform companies to share information with gig workers on their ability to enroll in affordable, quality, health coverage during the 2021 Marketplace Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Digital platforms – including Delivery Drivers, Inc., DoorDash, Lyft, Postmates, StyleSeat, Uber, and Wonolo – are participating in “Gig Workers’ Week of Action” to promote Marketplace healthcare plans to their workforces.

www.cms.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Health Plan#Affordable Insurance#Health Services#Healthcare Companies#Healthcare Costs#Cms#Delivery Drivers Inc#Styleseat#Gig Workers#Arp#Sep#Americans#Hhs#Healthcare Gov#State#Lyft#Health Insurance Coverage#Affordable Coverage#Marketplace Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Uber
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Health Servicesphysiciansweekly.com

Can a Subscription Model Fix Primary Care in the US?

In April, San Francisco-based primary care company One Medical revealed an eye-popping compensation package for its chief executive and chairman, Amir Dan Rubin. His $199 million payday, particularly noteworthy at a company that has yet to turn a profit, made Rubin the second-highest-paid CEO in the United States last year — but only on paper.
Healthbizjournals

Complete Health forms new LLC to offer new type of health care delivery

A health group with a significant local presence is branching out with a new company. Complete Health, a physician-centric primary care group, and Collaborative Health Systems, a Florida-based management services organization, are launching a new entity: Complete Health Accountable Care LLC. The new company is a direct contracting entity (DCE)...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

Make Medicare and Medicaid telehealth coverage permanent

Unpacking the impact of COVID-19 will take years. In the U.S. alone hundreds of thousands of people lost loved ones, lost their incomes and are still managing the virus’ long-term physical effects. Many more are dealing with increased anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. If there are any silver...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Wellmark announces plans to offer Medicare health coverage

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it is seeking federal approval to offer Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2022. If approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the state’s largest insurance carrier would offer plans under a new affiliate — Wellmark Advantage Health Plan — to Iowans and South Dakotans during this coming fall’s annual enrollment period.
HealthDOT med

New HHS data show more Americans than ever have health coverage through Affordable Care Act

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report that shows 31 million Americans have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act – a record. The report also shows that there have been reductions in uninsurance rates in every state in the country since the law's coverage expansions took effect. People served by the health Marketplaces and Medicaid expansion have reached record highs.
Health ServicesClick10.com

Alternative health insurance coverage options may be the future

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A recent nationwide survey found that 92% of Americans said they believe the nation’s healthcare system needs major change, and already there are efforts underway to shift how medical care is provided. Employer-sponsored health insurance has been central to the U.S. healthcare system for over 50...
Healthjbsa.mil

TRICARE offers health coverage options for young adults

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – — Is your child graduating from college this year? Or, are they a recent graduate? This is typically a time of transitions, whether to a new job, home, or city. It’s also a time for many new graduates to transition to their own independent health care coverage. If your child is one of them,TRICARE Young Adult, or TYA, is one of several health care coverage options that may fit their needs.
Health ServicesMedPage Today

Want Healthcare for All? Ditch Fee-for-Service, Says Former CMS Chief

If the U.S. wants to give everyone access to healthcare, fee-for-service medicine has to go, Donald Berwick, MD, former president of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, said at a webinar on value-based care sponsored by the Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy. "We should move to global budgets as soon...
Health Servicesobserver-me.com

Reduce barriers to health coverage

As a physician and a surgeon, I have seen firsthand how harmful not having health insurance can be on a patient’s well being. If people are uninsured, medical emergencies can leave them with thousands of dollars in medical debt. But what’s more, not having insurance can prevent them from getting preventive care, oftentimes causing treatable conditions to become life threatening.
Florida StateLongboat Observer

Florida Blue dedicated to addressing health care affordability

Rising health care costs are expected to reach $6.2 trillion in our country by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The ongoing trend has impacted families, business owners and seniors across our communities and forced many to make difficult decisions between paying for basic needs or health care.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Applying private payer rules to Medicare Part B would require prior authorization for 25% of spending

If Medicare Part B spending were subject to private insurers' prior authorization rules, 2.2 services per beneficiary per year would require prior authorization, according to an investigation published in JAMA Health Forum. Medicare Part B does not require prior authorization. Researchers from the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's medical school analyzed...
Health Servicesamericasnewshub.com

Medical student precepting is crucial for a robust primary-care workforce

The American Board of Family Medicine recently released the results of its 2020 National Family Medicine Graduate Survey. This is an annual survey of family physicians three years out of residency. The 2020 data included responses to a new question: “Do you currently work in a practice or for an organization where you completed a clerkship or another part of your training during medical school?” Nearly 1 in 5, 19%, responded yes. This data suggests that the undergraduate medical experience influences the selection of future practice settings of family physicians.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Clover Health's in-home primary care program to participate in CMS Direct Contracting Model

Technology company Clover Health announced it will run its in-home primary care program, Clover Home Care, through CMS' Direct Contracting Model. "The goal of Direct Contracting is to make the Medicare program more financially sustainable for taxpayers while improving health outcomes for beneficiaries, which aligns with the work of Clover Home Care," a June 9 news release said.
Labor Issuesfacilityexecutive.com

OSHA Issues ETS To Protect Healthcare Workers From COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will issue an emergency temporary standard (ETS) to protect healthcare workers from contracting coronavirus. The standard focuses on healthcare workers most likely to have contact with someone infected with the virus. OSHA announced the new standard alongside new general industry guidance, both of which are aligned with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Pandemic boosts health care employment trends

Conventional thinking is that automation and technological improvements may reduce employment. But the growth of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be having the opposite effect. Fifteen months into the pandemic, health care employment is maintaining the same trajectory — competition for health care professionals remains intense. Overall, health...
Butler, INEvening Star

Butler considering health coverage switch

BUTLER — The Butler City Council wants more information — and it wants city employees to know possible costs — after hearing a proposal that could save more than $100,000 in health coverage costs. During a 45-minute presentation, Daniel W. Kruse, CEO and co-founder of CareHealth Benefits, shared options that...