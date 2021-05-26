newsbreak-logo
Hiring Woes Mean Restaurants Have A Long Road To Travel Before Full Recovery

By Brian Rogal, Bisnow Chicago
Restaurants are already on the way back, and as conventions return and coronavirus restrictions ease even further, by the end of this summer business could be booming. But even though many landlords can look forward to soon collecting full rental payments from restaurants, the industry is still under threat. The shutdown of indoor dining left a mark, cutting down income for months, and owners with little or no cash on hand must now pivot their restaurants away from the carryout operations that kept them alive, accumulate supplies and above all, hire enough staff to serve all those returning customers.

