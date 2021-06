Town & Gown Theatre in Stillwater, OK is proud to announce its upcoming FREE video-on-demand production of “The Pajama Game.” Originally produced on Broadway in 1954, the show is based on the 1953 novel “7 ½ Cents” by Richard Bissell. The original production won a Tony award for Best Musical and ran for over 1,000 performances. It opened in London’s West End in 1955 and ran for nearly 600 performances there, and Doris Day starred in the movie version released in 1957. Fifty years later, the 2006 revival won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. It has been an incredibly popular show among community theaters for decades.