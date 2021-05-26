Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

New Study: Is it Worth it to Argue on Twitter?

By Rebecca Watson
skepchick.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. For literal decades now there has been a robust industry of researchers studying debunking. How do we correct misinformation? Do we have to be nice? Does sarcasm backfire? Should we use facts? Should we rely on emotional appeals? Is it impossible?

skepchick.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Important People#Important Things#Real Things#Political Conservatives#Twitter Inc#English#Mechanical Turk#The National Guard#The Justice Department#Arguments#Debunking Misinformation#Retweeting Toxicity#Sociologists#Truth#Thinking#Political Misinformation#Bullshit#Subjects#Toxic Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Related
Presidential ElectionTech Dirt

Content Moderation Case Studies: Twitter Clarifies Hacked Material Policy After Hunter Biden Controversy (2020)

Summary: Three weeks before the presidential election, the New York Post published an article that supposedly detailed meetings Hunter Biden (son of presidential candidate Joe Biden) had with a Ukrainian energy firm several months before the then-Vice President allegedly pressured Ukraine government officials to fire a prosecutor investigating the company.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

DeSantis signs ‘Big Tech’ bill with new speech rules for Twitter, Facebook

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is positioning himself for reelection next year, signed legislation on Monday at Florida International University in Miami that aims to crack down on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Amazon out of concern that they are conspiring against conservatives and their free speech.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Twitter Is Working on Three New Misinformation Labels

It seems that Twitter is planning to roll out new misinformation warning labels, in a bid to keep users informed and protect them against misleading or false statements. You may have seen warning labels on Twitter already. During the recent US election, tweets from then-president Donald Trump were often flagged as containing unverified information.
World24newshd.tv

Twitter slams Indian police 'intimidation', new IT rules

The Indian government's battle with social media giants escalated Thursday with Twitter accusing the police of "intimidation" and slamming new IT rules that have also alarmed its peers and privacy campaigners. Critics say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration wants to stifle online criticism in what is a huge market...
InternetInternational Business Times

India Says Twitter Undermining Law Over Opposition To New IT Rules

India's government Thursday accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, escalating a battle between authorities and social media giants over new IT rules. The US company accused police of "intimidation" after they visited its offices in the capital New Delhi to serve a notice over an inquiry into a "manipulated media" label it placed on a tweet by the ruling party's spokesman.
Internetarxiv.org

A Case Study of Spanish Text Transformations for Twitter Sentiment Analysis

Eric S. Tellez, Sabino Miranda-Jiménez, Mario Graff, Daniela Moctezuma, Oscar S. Siodia, Elio A. Villaseñor. Sentiment analysis is a text mining task that determines the polarity of a given text, i.e., its positiveness or negativeness. Recently, it has received a lot of attention given the interest in opinion mining in micro-blogging platforms. These new forms of textual expressions present new challenges to analyze text given the use of slang, orthographic and grammatical errors, among others. Along with these challenges, a practical sentiment classifier should be able to handle efficiently large workloads.
Internetnordot.app

Twitter study finds correcting misinformation may make problem worse

Correcting misinformation on Twitter may only make the problem worse, according to a study. Researchers offered polite corrections complete with links to solid evidence, in replies to flagrantly false tweets about politics. But they found this had negative consequences, leading to even less accurate tweets and greater toxicity from those...
InternetPosted by
AFP

India warns Twitter to comply with new IT rules

India on Saturday issued "one last notice" to Twitter to comply with new IT regulations that the social media giant says threaten privacy guarantees. There was no immediate comment from Twitter on the latest notice from New Delhi Saturday.
Internetncadvertiser.com

Facebook, YouTube erred in censoring covid-19 'misinformation'

Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that covid-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example. Social media companies tried to suppress any discussion of it for months. But why? There's no strong evidence against it, and evidence for other theories is still inconclusive. Pathogens have escaped from labs many times, and people have died as a result.
Internettelugubulletin.com

Centre serves final notice to Twitter on new IT rules

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Ever since the Central government has introduced the new IT rules, social networking giants like Twitter, Facebook among others are opposing over putting several restrictions on their platforms. However, most of the tech giants agreed to comply with the New IT rules, except Twitter.
Internetinews.co.uk

Malicious bot networks spreading Covid misinformation ‘threaten public health’

Public health is at risk from vast networks of bot accounts set up to propagate misinformation and undermining critical expert advice, a study has warned. Researchers from the University of California San Diego, the George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University assessed the spread of false information in public Facebook groups known to be heavily influenced by bots.
POTUSWashington Post

The Health 202: The pandemic intensified the tech censorship debate

For four months, Facebook censored claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. But the company has reversed its stance, in a prime example of how the pandemic has intensified the free speech questions already plaguing social media titans. The decision has thrown into sharp relief the challenges of evaluating misinformation amid evolving scientific debates.
InternetThe Hill

Famous feminist Naomi Wolf banned from Twitter

Wolf has falsely claimed that vaccines are a “software platform that can receive uploads,” and reportedly compared the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, to Satan. While many Twitter users applauded the move, others voiced concern the ban was stifling free speech. Wolf wrote the critically acclaimed third-wave feminist...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Was Fauci engaged in a 'scientific' coverup?

Sean Hannity questioned Wednesday what Dr. Fauci knew about COVID-19 origins and when he knew it after the top doctor's emails were released on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: The malignant government of China must be held accountable. Sippy Cup Joe, your president, doesn't seem too capable of doing anything. A good first step for the Biden administration would be a little straightforward honesty about the origins of COVID-19, but in order for that to happen, well first that guy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the beloved expert, follow the experts, he needs to be fired immediately. Now for months at the start of this pandemic we gave Dr. Fauci the benefit of the doubt. We had him on the show, radio and TV. We listened to his advice, but after months of serious miscalculations, flip-flops, From cruise ships, masks, lockdowns, the origins of COVID-19, the models and projections everything was wrong. Well, rightly now our trust in Dr. Flip-Flop Fauci is nonexistent.