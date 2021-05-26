New Study: Is it Worth it to Argue on Twitter?

Sean Hannity questioned Wednesday what Dr. Fauci knew about COVID-19 origins and when he knew it after the top doctor's emails were released on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: The malignant government of China must be held accountable. Sippy Cup Joe, your president, doesn't seem too capable of doing anything. A good first step for the Biden administration would be a little straightforward honesty about the origins of COVID-19, but in order for that to happen, well first that guy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the beloved expert, follow the experts, he needs to be fired immediately. Now for months at the start of this pandemic we gave Dr. Fauci the benefit of the doubt. We had him on the show, radio and TV. We listened to his advice, but after months of serious miscalculations, flip-flops, From cruise ships, masks, lockdowns, the origins of COVID-19, the models and projections everything was wrong. Well, rightly now our trust in Dr. Flip-Flop Fauci is nonexistent.