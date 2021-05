Submitted by the City of Bellingham, written by Amy Cloud. For the sake of mothers everywhere, commit to caution and safe driving around the City’s street construction projects—and there are several that could impact traffic. Not all are Bellingham’s, but still affect travel through town, such as construction along Samish Way, I-5 at Fairhaven Parkway and at the I-5 exits at Bakerview. For mom’s sake, please travel with care.