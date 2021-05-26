4 major museums in Kansas City, Missouri
With world-class art collections and institutions devoted to music and the history of black sports, this prairie town has become a contender for a cultural hub. K.ansas City – once an edgy town known for cowboys and stockyards, Jesse James, and mob bosses – has grown into a sophisticated place devoted to art and music over the past century. Here, the nascent art of jazz was infused with ragtime and blues, where African American baseball players first formed a league of their own and the bold tastes of some visionary art collectors made the city a destination for art lovers.dailykansascitynews.com