In loving memory of David Milo Velo, who passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 19, 2021. David was born to Eddie and Leola Velo on December 8, 1939, as the oldest of nine siblings, and lived most of his life in rural Rothsay, Minnesota. He attended school at ISD 78 country school, Pelican Rapids High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota in electrical engineering. He served two years in the Army and was stationed in Germany.