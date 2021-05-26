newsbreak-logo
MLB

Noah Syndergaard pulled from minor league rehab start

By Bejoy Joseph
yournewsnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news is bad for the New York Mets, pitcher Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing, due to soreness in his pitching elbow on Tuesday night. Noah Syndergaard is trying to return, after having Tommy John surgery on March 26th of last year. The right hander lasted only one inning in his second start with Class A Saint Lucie. The Mets say the 2016 All-Star was removed as a precaution. He had been on track for a mid-June return, but it's now up in the air. He has won 47 games in the MLB career.

www.yournewsnet.com
New York State
Tommy John
Noah Syndergaard
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
