Noah Syndergaard pulled from minor league rehab start

Let me preface this by saying I'm sure Noah Syndergaard lives a happy life, and I give him credit for finding peace and happiness in this crazy world. GQ did an article on the Mets' right-hander earlier this week, detailing some of the habits that he follows during an average day. As someone who's spent the last year rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, I'm sure he's been looking for every way to get a competitive edge when he returns to the mound in Queens. That said, some of these might be a little over the top. Let us discuss.