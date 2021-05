He was born in Ruyle Township, Jersey County, Illinois on January 5, 1941, and was the son of Harry and Edna (Devening) Lyles. Jim was employed in the construction trade for the majority of his adult life, first alongside his brother, Dick, and later in life owning and operating Lyles Construction alongside his two sons, Pat and Kevin. He also was employed as a custodian at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville for a number of years.