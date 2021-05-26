Hospital Honors Life-Saving College Employees
In the case San Juan College’s Department of Public Safety and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Program was recognized for, a gentleman suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting for his granddaughter and collapsed just outside the college bookstore. The Chain of Survival was immediately implemented. Bookstore employees quickly called 911 and security officers arrived on the scene shortly after with an automated external defibrillator (AED) and began CPR.www.ksje.com