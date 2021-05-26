Farmington Asks Residents to Conserve Water

The city is urging citizens to reduce water usage by 10%. The advisory goes into effect June 1 and will remain in place until further notice. The water advisory is a result of recent drought conditions. Lake Farmington is the city’s public drinking water system supplied by surface water from the Animas and San Juan Rivers. The lake still remains at nearly 100% of its capacity. However, low stream flows, combined with the prospect for continuing drought conditions and the lack of snow pack from last winter, prevents the City from replenishing the water supply.