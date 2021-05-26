Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Preview: “complete and utter confidence,” says Cooper

Game 2 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers features on Tuesday’s NHL betting card, as the Lightning attempt to take a stranglehold over the series. The defending champions Lightning emerged winners in the first game between these Central Division foes Sunday, pulling ahead in a 5-4 decision to gain the crucial 1-0 leg up in the best-of-seven series. Predictably, the Lightning enter the betting as the slight faves over the Panthers for game 2 across sports betting sites, despite being on the road. However, it’s worth pointing out that Tampa Bay’s advantage on the NHL odds board is negligible. Hardly classed in the category of runaway faves as Florida’s odds represent equally a high probability of winning.