During media availability on Thursday, LAFC head coach Bob Bradley announced an update on forward Kwadwo Opoku. “We don’t have Mahala [for Saturday’s game],” Bradley said when asked about injuries ahead of the match against New York City FC. “The last time I talked about it, he said we were assessing his situation with his knee. It turned out that it required surgery, which took place on Monday. That will keep him out for a period of time. I don’t want to say at the moment what that time is, but he is for sure out.”