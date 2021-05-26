newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Book discussion to focus on Illinois coal mining

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Confluence Climate Collaborative, in conjunction with SIUE’s Fuller Dome, will dive into the environmental and human degradation of coal mining in Illinois. Kevin Corley, author of "Sixteen Tons," will be on hand as well as Sierra Club volunteer and activist Joyce Blumenshine. "Sixteen Tons" introduces the men and women...

www.advantagenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Hillsboro, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
Edwardsville, IL
Industry
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Sixteen Tons#Environmental Racism#Siue#Farms#Ill#Corporate Greed#Book#Highways#Devastation#Country#Rsvp#Today#Social Distancing#Human Suffering#Women#Fuller Dome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois Phase 5: What Will Change Statewide and When

Barring a significant rise in COVID-19 metrics, Illinois could lift all capacity limitations and fully reopening its economy as soon as June 11. But what exactly will it look like, and what changes will be put into place?. Phase 5 will remove capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

2021 Theme Announced For Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs

SPRINGFIELD, IL – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. “One Illinois” is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after COVID-19 led to the cancellations of both fairs in 2020. “Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months Continue Reading
Illinois StateTelegraph

Industrial optimism seen for Illinois 3

ST. LOUIS — An emphasis on repurposing “legacy” heavy industrial areas and a massive transportation infrastructure has already brought significant changes along Illinois 3. A Friday panel discussion about development along the 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 from Alton to Dupo capped FreightWeekSTL2021, an annual transportation industry conference in St....
Illinois StatePosted by
Just Go

8 Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois

Covid brought a lot of frustration to the US and the rest of the world. Millions of people are sick, almost everyone ones someone who didn't survive the virus, and tons of people lost their beloved jobs. In addition to this people were forced to spend a lot of time at home.
Illinois Statewlip.com

Illinois Mask Mandate Ends, Kind Of…

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-18-21) (Chicago, IL) Illinois’ Governor has rescinded mask mandates, but only if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Governor JB Pritzker said both he and his health experts have looked over the latest CDC recommendations on fully vaccinated people being allowed to go mask and distance free in almost all situations. Pritzker says he believes the CDC is making the right move, and that Illinois has changed it’s guidelines to something similar, though for now masks are still required in schools, day care, on mass transit and other close crowded areas. The Governor did say the rules are mainly on the honor system, or up to private business as to how they will work…as he has no plans to police who is vaccinated and who isn’t. There are also no plans for a vaccination passport of any kind.
Illinois Statechicagocrusader.com

Juneteenth on verge of becoming Illinois holiday

An Illinois bill has just cleared a major hurdle that could make Juneteenth an official state holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday that is observed on June 19th. It celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Kemone Hendricks has been organizing a Juneteenth celebration in...
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

According To Safewise, These Are The 10 Safest Cities To Live In Illinois In 2021

Between nature, a gorgeous Lake Michigan coastline, small and large cities, rural communities, world-class restaurants, and so much more, Illinois as a whole is an ideal place to live. While all cities and towns have their good attributes, not all are equal in terms of safety. Luckily, the Prairie State is home to numerous safe […] The post According To Safewise, These Are The 10 Safest Cities To Live In Illinois In 2021 appeared first on Only In Your State.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Wow, People In Illinois Are Super Rude

How rude! Sorry, I had to get my Full House reference in there. But on a for real note, Illinois, WTF?! Illinois has ranked as one of the rudest states in the country, according to a new survey. I will say, even if you take Chicago out of the equation, ya'll are still pretty rude.
Illinois Statevincennespbs.org

Small Tornadoes reported in Illinois

Strong storms with heavy rain gusty winds and small hail moved through parts of the area yesterday afternoon and last night. The strongest storms were in Clay County, Illinois where two tornadoes were confirmed. They were reported to have lasted only a short time and were small. Minor damage and...
Illinois State947wls.com

Illinois is one of the rudest states in the U.S.??

Zippia conducted a study to find the 10 rudest states in the U.S… and somehow Illinois landed on the list!. They went through different polls and studies on how often people swear on the phone at customer service, how rude people are behind the wheel (Oh! That one would get us) and how much people tip at restaurants. They also factored in a poll on how rude the rest of the country thinks each state is.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

2019-20 salaries for teachers in Illinois averaged $68,083

(The Center Square) – Teacher pay in Illinois averaged $68,083 for the 2019-2020 school year, the 12th highest rank among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to data released last month by the National Education Association (NEA). The average teacher salary in Illinois in 2019-20 was 1.54...
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

Teacher shortage worsens in west-central Illinois schools

Following a February survey of school districts that illustrated a persistent teacher shortage in the state, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools has released a policy recommendation calling for better benefits and more lenient teacher certification to reverse the trend. Illinois was split into seven regions for the...