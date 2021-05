Canfield reigns supreme on Route 224, already having swept Poland, the Cardinals added Boardman to that list Friday night. Emily Wilson had a season high 4 goals to lead the Cardinals in the win. Sarah Grohovsky followed with 3 goals, Bryanna Corll with 2 goals and Gwen Lolakis, Elena Martin, Ally Wilson, Paige Christoff, and Taylor Stansloski all added 1 goal to round off the scoring for the Lady Cardinals. Morgan Bowen and Emma Daprile each had assists.