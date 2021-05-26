Fitch Ratings: Central Bank Digital Currencies Create Trade-Offs with Traditional Financial Systems

Wider use of the digital currencies planned to be introduced by the Central Banks of several countries, including China and the UK, can boost the demand for crypto tokens, suggests a new study by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).According to the report by the EIU, Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs, are digital currency issued as legal tender by a country’s main bank – such as the Chinese digital yuan or the Swedish e-krona.While central banks are “late to the race” in adopting digital currencies, the study says they still influence the adoption of other forms of such tokens like cryptocurrencies...