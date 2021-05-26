newsbreak-logo
Fitch Ratings: Central Bank Digital Currencies Create Trade-Offs with Traditional Financial Systems

By Hermina Paull
thedeepdive.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widespread adoption of general-purpose central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will create a number of trade-offs between benefits and risks for authorities. According to a note published by Fitch Ratings, the broadening acceptance of CBDCs may prove to be disruptive for financial systems in the event that subsequent risks are not managed properly. “These [risks] include the potential for funds to move quickly into CBDC accounts from bank deposits, causing financial disintermediation, and for heightened cybersecurity threats as more touchpoints are created between the central bank and the economy,” the analysts explained in their note.

