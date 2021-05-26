Jesus Will Disappoint You

There’s an interesting line from the Easter story that has always intrigued me. It comes from John’s Gospel, chapter 20, when Mary is at the empty tomb. She no doubt is confused, frightened, but also hopeful that Jesus did what he said he would do, that is, come back to life. So picture the scene: Peter and John have come and left after seeing the linen wrappings in the empty tomb, and Mary is alone trying to make sense of it all. She sees a man whom she thinks to be the gardener, but then learns that it’s the resurrected Jesus. Elated, she does what any of us would do at such a reunion, we’d reach out to hug our beloved friend. Then Jesus tells Mary, “Do not hold on to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to my brothers and say to them, 'I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God’ (Jn 20:17).”